Crash closes Route 35

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of Route 35 are closed near the Putnam-Mason county line Saturday morning, according to Putnam County 911 dispatchers.

A tractor trailer rolled over just north of Buffalo, dispatchers said. The driver was trapped inside the truck with severe injuries and a helicopter was called to take the driver to the hospital.

There is no word on when any of the closed lanes will reopen. The crash was first reported around 5:30 a.m.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is on scene along with multiple fire departments and emergency medical personnel.

Vehicle Crash on US-35 SB at Mason county line. 2 of 2 southbound lanes are closed and 2 of 2 northbound lanes are closed. Be prepared to stop, use caution when traveling through this area. Single Tractor Trailer Rollover in Median with entrapment All NB & SB lanes are closed. — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) December 4, 2021

