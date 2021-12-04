Crash closes Route 35
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of Route 35 are closed near the Putnam-Mason county line Saturday morning, according to Putnam County 911 dispatchers.
A tractor trailer rolled over just north of Buffalo, dispatchers said. The driver was trapped inside the truck with severe injuries and a helicopter was called to take the driver to the hospital.
There is no word on when any of the closed lanes will reopen. The crash was first reported around 5:30 a.m.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is on scene along with multiple fire departments and emergency medical personnel.
