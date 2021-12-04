Advertisement

Crash closes Route 35

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of Route 35 are closed near the Putnam-Mason county line Saturday morning, according to Putnam County 911 dispatchers.

A tractor trailer rolled over just north of Buffalo, dispatchers said. The driver was trapped inside the truck with severe injuries and a helicopter was called to take the driver to the hospital.

There is no word on when any of the closed lanes will reopen. The crash was first reported around 5:30 a.m.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is on scene along with multiple fire departments and emergency medical personnel.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died Thursday night after she was hit by a vehicle on Gallia Pike, the Ohio State...
Woman hit and killed by vehicle; community shaken up
Barnyard BBQ closed after man crashes into building during pursuit
Barnyard BBQ closed after man crashes into building during pursuit
Interstate 64 West is back open again in the Nitro-St. Albans area.
I-64 West back open after crash
Court documents show 20-year-old Seth R. Wilson is facing a total of 8 charges.
Man charged with DUI, vehicular homicide in connection with teen’s death in crash
A man died Thursday morning in a trooper-involved shooting in Floyd County, Kentucky State...
Man dies in trooper-involved shooting

Latest News

One person injured in shooting
The crash happened around 5:30 Saturday morning.
Crash closes Route 35
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Huntington early Saturday morning.
One person injured in shooting
The memorial was held on the year anniversary of Officer Johnson's death.
Charleston community holds memorial on Officer Cassie Johnson’s death anniversary