Crew fights wildfire in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Crews have been on the scene of a wildfire most of Friday in the Dorton area, according to the Kentucky Division of Forestry.

Jason Hunt, chief forester of the Hazard branch, said about 40 acres are involved in the Bear Fork area. He said Forestry officials were notified about the fire around 2 p.m. Friday. It was initially called in as a debris fire – caused by household garbage.

Hunt said there is no estimated time of containment, saying crews will be back out Saturday morning to fight the fire. They remained on the scene until late Friday night.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.