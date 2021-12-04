Advertisement

Crew fights wildfire in Pike County

Crews have been on the scene of a wildfire most of Friday in the Dorton area of Pike County,...
Crews have been on the scene of a wildfire most of Friday in the Dorton area of Pike County, Kentucky.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Crews have been on the scene of a wildfire most of Friday in the Dorton area, according to the Kentucky Division of Forestry.

Jason Hunt, chief forester of the Hazard branch, said about 40 acres are involved in the Bear Fork area. He said Forestry officials were notified about the fire around 2 p.m. Friday. It was initially called in as a debris fire – caused by household garbage.

Hunt said there is no estimated time of containment, saying crews will be back out Saturday morning to fight the fire. They remained on the scene until late Friday night.

