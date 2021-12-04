Advertisement

Crews battle suspicious forest fire in Floyd County

By Kimberly Keagy
Dec. 3, 2021
MCDOWELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Thick smoke from a suspicious forest fire could be seen for several miles on Friday.

Kentucky Division of Forestry is on scene working to contain the forest fire near Frasure Creek in the McDowell community of Floyd County.

The call first came in around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

As of Friday evening, more than 70 acres have burned as crews contained about 50 percent of the fire, according to Jason Hunt, chief forester at the Hazard Branch of the Kentucky Division of Forestry.

“This weekend brings concern as temperatures were warm on Friday, and conditions made it very dry,” Hunt said. “Over the weekend, we expect the number of acres to burn more than double.”

Hunt wants to remind the people Kentucky’s fall forest fire hazard season has begun, meaning it is illegal to burn near woodland or brushland between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fall fire season runs until Dec. 15.

The fire is considered arson and is still under investigation, according to investigators.

