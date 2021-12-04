First Warning Forecast | Decent finish to weekend, unsettled start to next week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday kept the nice stretch of weather going, and the trend continues for one more day on Sunday before active weather returns to start the work week. In fact, much of the week ahead will be characterized by chillier temperatures and a few rounds of precipitation. While most falls as rain, some snow is not out of the question Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and will need to be watched closely. Until then, enjoy the final day of December warmth...for now, that is, as temperatures may very well turn warmer again by next weekend.

Saturday evening stays mostly clear with a quick drop in temperatures to the mid and upper 30s by midnight.

Low temperatures fall to the low to mid 30s for most locations Saturday night under a continued mainly clear sky with a light breeze. This breeze should keep hilltop temperatures a bit milder and closer to the 40-degree mark.

Sunday sees times of sun and clouds. Except for patchy sprinkles, the daylight hours remain dry and quite warm as high temperatures reach the low 60s.

Late Sunday night into Monday morning sees widespread rain. The rain begins tapering from west to east Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, temperatures will stay in the 50s Sunday night into early Monday then fall to the 40s throughout the day on Monday. A stiff breeze accompanies the chill.

Tuesday remains chilled but dry under a partly cloudy sky with temperatures stuck in the 30s.

A period of light snow is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as temperatures fall to around freezing. Then, as high temperatures rise to the low 40s Wednesday afternoon, precipitation briefly finishes as rain before ending.

On Thursday, expect another break in the precipitation for much of the day as high temperatures get to the upper 40s under a partly cloudy sky. A brief round of rain passes Thursday night into early Friday, then Friday afternoon turns dry again under a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures turn milder to the mid 50s.

Rain chances return to the forecast on Saturday, but afternoon temperatures reach even higher to the 60-degree mark.

