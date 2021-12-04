Johnson Central falls to Boyle County 30-13

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In the rematch of the 2019 4A title game, the Johnson Central Golden Eagles fell to Boyle County

The Rebels opened up scoring with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Jagger Gillis to Cole Lanter in the first quarter. Boyle scored again on a Gillis 9-yard run to go up 13-0 going into the half.

Boyle County kept the scoring rolling with a 29-yard field goal to extend their lead 16-0.

Johnson Central would finally get on the board with Grant Rice rushing for a two-yard touchdown, capping an eight-play, 80-yard drive to cut it to a 16-6 game, but they would miss the two-point conversion.

The Rebels would outscore the Golden Eagles 14-7 in the final 13 minutes to clinch the title in the rematch.

. (StatBroadcast)

