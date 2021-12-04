Advertisement

One person injured in shooting

One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Huntington early Saturday morning.
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Huntington early Saturday morning.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 2:14 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a shooting in Huntington, according to Cabell County 911 Dispatchers.

The shooting was reported at the intersection of 18th St. and Artisan Ave. around 12:30 a.m. after a fight started in the street outside of Young Chapel AME Church, dispatchers said.

Multiple evidence markers were placed on the ground near shell casings, according to WSAZ crews on scene. Police blocked off the entire intersection with crime scene tape.

There is no word on the condition of the shooting victim or if any suspects have been arrested.

Huntington Police officers were on scene for hours searching for evidence and talking with witnesses.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information in this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

