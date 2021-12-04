Advertisement

Pikeville prepares for the holidays by lighting up Bob Amos Park

The city of Pikeville is preparing for the holiday season with plenty of lights throughout the city.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Bob Amos Park in Pikeville has been turned into a winter wonderland with plenty of Christmas lights for the season. Also a part of Pikeville’s “beautification” process for Christmas time, the city also lit up its Christmas tree in the city park on Saturday, Nov. 27.

“Myself, the mayor, and the rest of the city commission are really proud of the beautification of our city and part of that includes Christmas time,” said City Commissioner Allison Powers.” “We love Christmas time, we want families to enjoy it and this is another way that families can come to Pikeville and enjoy the city, the lights, and all the city has to offer.”

The lights emphasize many of the park’s landmarks including horse-related displays at the horse rink and puppy displays at the dog park.

The lights will remain up throughout the Christmas season and can be driven through at any time the park is open.

