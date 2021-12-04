Advertisement

What caused strange lights in Eastern Kentucky skies Friday evening?

Starlink
Starlink(Tiweya Bentley)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many people were caught by surprise Friday night after strange lights lit up the sky.

While the brightness and linear pattern of the lights looked strange, the culprit was Starlink satellites.

SpaceX launched more Starlink satellites into orbit on Thursday, December 2. However, the satellites were seen by many in our area as they flew overhead Friday night.

According to their website, Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the globe.

The satellites will pass overhead again on Saturday evening around 6:22 p.m.

If you want to track the Starlink satellites, click on this link.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died Thursday night after she was hit by a vehicle on Gallia Pike, the Ohio State...
Woman hit and killed by vehicle; community shaken up
A body was found Thursday in the Twilight area of Boone County.
Man’s body found in rural area
A man died Thursday morning in a trooper-involved shooting in Floyd County, Kentucky State...
Man dies in trooper-involved shooting
The superintendent says the district is currently investigating how this happened.
Pre-K-8 student leaves school property
Union members accept hospital’s offer, effectively ending strike
Union members accept hospital’s offer, effectively ending strike

Latest News

Man charged with vehicular homicide in teen's death
Man charged with vehicular homicide in teen's death
Interstate 64 West is back open again in the Nitro-St. Albans area.
I-64 West back open after crash
Flames are visible in the distance as crews battle a wildfire at Beauty Mountain in Fayette...
New River Gorge wildfire lessening in coverage area
Andy shares your weather photos | Dec. 3
Andy shares your weather photos | Dec. 3