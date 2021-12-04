Woman in critical condition after house fire

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is in critical condition after a house fire broke out Saturday afternoon.

The call came in just after 11 a.m. along Knox Avenue for a residential structure fire.

According to the St. Alban’s Fire Department the victim was mobility impaired and used a wheelchair to get around.

The victim was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital after being transported to a hospital in Charleston. She suffered significant burn injuries and smoke inhalation.

Officials say all animals in the home died but the structure is not considered a total loss.

The fire began in the kitchen area behind the stove near a plug. Neighbors saw smoke pouring out of the home and a local delivery driver spotted flames and went in to help rescue the woman before officials arrived.

The St. Alban’s Fire Marshal is investigating the incident. There were no smoke alarms installed inside the home.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.