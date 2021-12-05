Advertisement

Big game in the Big Easy

(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd will be heading to the Big Easy later this month to play in the New Orleans Bowl sources to WSAZ this afternoon. They will be taking on the 16th ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun on Saturday December 18th and it’s a 9:15 EST kickoff.

Marshall goes into the game with 7-5 record while Louisiana is 12-1. This story will be updated.

