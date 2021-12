HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Wildcats will be playing on New Year’s Day in the VRBO Citrus Bowl against the Iowa Hawkeyes. UK is 9-3 this season while the Hawkeyes are 10-3 and lost to Michigan Saturday night in the Big Ten championship game.

The Citrus Bowl is in Orlando, Florida and kicks off at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.