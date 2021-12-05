College football final four is out

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just four teams are now in the running for the college football national championship as the rankings were released by the committee Sunday afternoon. #1 Alabama will play #4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl while #3 Georgia takes on #2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl.

Notre Dame is 5th while Ohio State is 6th in the final rankings. Bowl matchups will be announced throughout the day including the Buckeyes, Marshall, WVU and Kentucky.

