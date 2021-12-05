Advertisement

College football final four is out

UC's Tre Tucker pushes through South Florida's defense to score a touchdown during the UC...
UC's Tre Tucker pushes through South Florida's defense to score a touchdown during the UC Bearcats and South Florida game at Raymond James Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. UC lead the game at 24-7 by halftime.(Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just four teams are now in the running for the college football national championship as the rankings were released by the committee Sunday afternoon. #1 Alabama will play #4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl while #3 Georgia takes on #2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl.

Notre Dame is 5th while Ohio State is 6th in the final rankings. Bowl matchups will be announced throughout the day including the Buckeyes, Marshall, WVU and Kentucky.

