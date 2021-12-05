Advertisement

Eatin’ Applebee’s for kids in need: Pikeville partnership raises money for Shop With a Trooper

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres and Buddy Forbes
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 is partnering with Pikeville Applebee’s for Together We Care Tuesday.

This Tuesday, Applebee’s on Cassidy Blvd will donate 50% of proceeds from certain menu items to Post 9′s Shop With a Trooper program, which allows children from the five-county area a chance to shop with local troopers for items like clothes, toys and more ahead of Christmas.

Fundraisers like this, according to Post 9 PIO, Trooper Michael Coleman, help offset the costs of a program that is dear to the heart of every trooper.

“We are blessed to live in a community where so many people and businesses are willing to help,” Coleman told WYMT. “The Shop with a Trooper event is a memorable moment for both the troopers and the children. Without our community partners, events like this would not be possible.”

The promotional menu includes dine in or carry out for the following dishes:

  • Three-Cheese Chicken Penne
  • Fiesta Lime Chicken
  • Class Bacon Cheeseburger
  • Chicken Tenders Platter
  • Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

The fundraiser will take place Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

