First Warning Forecast | Several systems to pass this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a relatively quiet stretch of weather, the week ahead turns more active as several weather systems are set to pass, bringing some precipitation and wild swings in temperature. A winterlike chill will be felt for the start of the week before a springlike feel briefly takes over for the end.

Sunday evening sees a partly cloudy sky with temperatures fairly steady in the mid to upper 50s through midnight. A breeze slowly picks up, but dry conditions are expected during this time frame.

Sunday night turns cloudy as a few showers cross, but temperatures stay fairly steady in the mid 50s with a continued breeze.

A widespread rain is expected for Monday morning. Showers then taper from west to east during the afternoon. Temperatures will be mild to start the day in the mid to upper 50s then drop throughout the day to the 40s for the afternoon and eventually to the 30s an hour or two after sunset. A stiff breeze accompanies the oncoming chill.

Tuesday morning starts colder in the mid 20s, and the afternoon stays chilled with highs only in the upper 30s. A partly cloudy sky will be seen with dry conditions.

A few snow showers are likely late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as low temperatures fall to the upper 20s. A light accumulation of snow is possible, especially on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Precipitation tapers Wednesday afternoon with temperatures staying near 40 degrees as clouds break slightly.

On Thursday, expect a partly cloudy sky with a high temperature near 50 degrees. A brief round of rain passes Thursday night into early Friday, then Friday afternoon turns dry again under a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures turn milder to the upper 50s.

Rain becomes likely again on Saturday with afternoon temperatures near 60 degrees. Showers continue through Sunday morning then taper, but Sunday afternoon ends up being much chillier with temperatures back down to the 40s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.