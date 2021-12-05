Man dies in single vehicle crash

WHEELERSBURG, Oh. (WSAZ) - A man has died in a single vehicle crash in Porter Township early Sunday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the dispatch center received a call about a single vehicle crash along Ohio River Road near the intersection of Hastings Hill Road just before 10 a.m.

Burton T. Colvin, 92, of New Boston, was driving a 2004 Honda Accord eastbound on Gallia Street.

According to officers, he drove off the right side of the roadway and struck an overpass abutment.

Colvin sustained life threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A news release indicates Colvin was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Impairment is not suspected and the crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Patrol was assisted at the scene by Porter Township Fire Department and EMS, Scioto County Sheriff’s Department, Portsmouth Police Department and the Portsmouth Gateway Group.

