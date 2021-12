HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Buckeyes are heading back to familiar territory this bowl season as they’ll be playing in Pasadena again. OSU is in the Rose Bowl and will play Utah on January 1st. The Buckeyes are sixth in the current college football playoff rankings while Utah is coming off a drubbing of Oregon in the PAC 12 title game.

