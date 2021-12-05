Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a car Saturday evening.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt says the victim was struck by a vehicle on 1428 near Speedway just before 8 p.m.

The victim was flown from the scene to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

