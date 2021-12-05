Advertisement

WVU going west

WVU wins over Texas 31-23
WVU wins over Texas 31-23(wdtv)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl later this month. The game will be played on December 28th with a kickoff of 10:15 p.m. eastern standard time.

The Mountaineers became bowl eligible when they beat Kansas on the last game of the regular season and finished 6-6. Minnesota had an 8-4 record in 2021.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Huntington early Saturday morning.
One person injured in shooting
Starlink
What caused strange lights in Eastern Kentucky skies Friday evening?
Pedestrian struck by vehicle
Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle
The crash happened around 5:30 Saturday morning.
Crash closes Route 35
Firefighters say a woman is in critical condition after a fire broke out inside her home in St....
Woman in critical condition after house fire

Latest News

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
OSU to Rose Bowl
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) runs through an opening in the Louisville offense during...
Cats heading to New Year’s Day bowl
Big game in the Big Easy
UC's Tre Tucker pushes through South Florida's defense to score a touchdown during the UC...
College football final four is out