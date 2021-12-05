WVU going west

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl later this month. The game will be played on December 28th with a kickoff of 10:15 p.m. eastern standard time.

The Mountaineers became bowl eligible when they beat Kansas on the last game of the regular season and finished 6-6. Minnesota had an 8-4 record in 2021.

