WVU officials share concerns after putting out a notice over a letter describing a possible public suicide

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University issued a community notice after receiving a handwritten note that described content related to dying by suicide.

Officials say the note described that this attempt will occur on Monday at noon and mentions outdoor locations on campus and inside the Mountainlair.

Authorities don’t know who wrote the letter.

Univerisity Police Chief Sherry St. Clair told 5 News there will be more security presence on campus beginning Monday, Dec. 6 and continue throughout the rest of the semester.

Chief St. Clair also mentioned there is no specific threat to any persons or groups, but she along with the Carruth Center Director, T. Anne Hawkins, wants those on and off campus to be aware.

“We were very concerned and wanted to get this out here and we wanted to directly communicate to the writer and to individuals who may know the writer,” Hawkins said.

They’re asking anyone who may know the person who wrote the letter to come forward. Authorities are also reminding the public that there are several local and national resources available. They stated the following in a release:

First and foremost, to the person who wrote the letter, the University cares about you and has resources available to help. While we do not know your personal circumstances, we do know this is a very stressful time of year and it can become overwhelming. You are not alone. There are several local and national resources available. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255 or you can call the Carruth Center at 304-293-4431 so we can help you during this difficult time. To our campus community, if you are aware of someone who is struggling with thoughts of self-harm and may be sharing their thoughts through letter writing, poetry or illustrations, please call 911 immediately.

