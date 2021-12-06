Boiler Up to #1

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thanks to Ohio State beating Duke last Tuesday, the new number one team in college basketball are the Purdue Boilermakers. They received all 61 first place vote and are 8-0 this season. Defending national champ Baylor is second and they are followed by Duke, UCLA and Gonzaga. Kentucky dropped one spot to 10th while the Buckeyes climbed back into the top 25 at #21. Here’s the full list from week 5.

Record Pts Prv

1. Purdue (61) 8-0 1525 2

2. Baylor 8-0 1421 4

3. Duke 7-1 1390 1

4. UCLA 8-1 1293 5

5. Gonzaga 7-2 1240 3

6. Villanova 6-2 1175 6

7. Texas 6-1 1101 7

8. Kansas 6-1 1068 8

9. Alabama 7-1 1029 16

10. Kentucky 6-1 972 9

11. Arizona 7-0 919 11

12. Arkansas 8-0 905 10

13. Tennessee 6-1 762 13

14. Houston 7-1 686 15

15. UConn 8-1 527 17

16. Southern Cal 8-0 510 20

17. Iowa St. 8-0 499 19

18. Auburn 7-1 419 21

19. Michigan St. 7-2 405 22

20. Florida 6-1 386 14

21. Ohio St. 6-2 370 -

22. Wisconsin 7-1 338 23

23. Seton Hall 7-1 177 25

24. BYU 7-1 157 12

25. LSU 8-0 135 -

Others receiving votes: Colorado St. 90, Xavier 78, Illinois 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa 12, Michigan 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 2.

