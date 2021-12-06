Advertisement

Boiler Up to #1

Cats stay in the top ten
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) looks to drive on Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (2) during the first...
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) looks to drive on Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.(Michael Conroy | AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thanks to Ohio State beating Duke last Tuesday, the new number one team in college basketball are the Purdue Boilermakers. They received all 61 first place vote and are 8-0 this season. Defending national champ Baylor is second and they are followed by Duke, UCLA and Gonzaga. Kentucky dropped one spot to 10th while the Buckeyes climbed back into the top 25 at #21. Here’s the full list from week 5.

Record Pts Prv

1. Purdue (61) 8-0 1525 2

2. Baylor 8-0 1421 4

3. Duke 7-1 1390 1

4. UCLA 8-1 1293 5

5. Gonzaga 7-2 1240 3

6. Villanova 6-2 1175 6

7. Texas 6-1 1101 7

8. Kansas 6-1 1068 8

9. Alabama 7-1 1029 16

10. Kentucky 6-1 972 9

11. Arizona 7-0 919 11

12. Arkansas 8-0 905 10

13. Tennessee 6-1 762 13

14. Houston 7-1 686 15

15. UConn 8-1 527 17

16. Southern Cal 8-0 510 20

17. Iowa St. 8-0 499 19

18. Auburn 7-1 419 21

19. Michigan St. 7-2 405 22

20. Florida 6-1 386 14

21. Ohio St. 6-2 370 -

22. Wisconsin 7-1 338 23

23. Seton Hall 7-1 177 25

24. BYU 7-1 157 12

25. LSU 8-0 135 -

Others receiving votes: Colorado St. 90, Xavier 78, Illinois 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa 12, Michigan 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 2.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

deadly crash
Man dies in single vehicle crash
Pedestrian struck by vehicle
Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle
WVU puts out a community notice in regards to a letter they received describing a public...
WVU officials share concerns after putting out a notice over a letter describing a possible public suicide
A longtime professor was killed in a car accident Saturday.
Longtime professor passes away in accident
Crews are dealing with wild flames being fueled by high winds.
Crews battle brush fire

Latest News

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
OSU to Rose Bowl
WVU wins over Texas 31-23
WVU going west
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) runs through an opening in the Louisville offense during...
Cats heading to New Year’s Day bowl
Big game in the Big Easy