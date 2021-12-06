Advertisement

Charges against Marshall football player dropped

(Western regional jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charges against a running back for the Marshall University football team have been dropped in magistrate court, according to the Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney.

In October, Knowledge McDaniels, 20, was arrested after drugs were found inside a home in Huntington.

Charges can still be submitted to the grand jury; the prosecuting attorney confirms.

After being contacted about the purchase of marijuana, the criminal complaint stated that McDaniel was accused of directing a person to go to an apartment on Buffington Avenue.

