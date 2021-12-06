COVID-19 Ky. | 198 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – COVID cases are significantly on the rise throughout Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

With a combination of delta cases surging throughout the country, the omicron variant on the horizon, and waning immunity, Beshear said the holidays are a time to be extremely vigilant.

“We are in a nationwide escalation ... unquestionably one in Kentucky,” Beshear said, saying the delta variant is causing the highest average cases (more than 100,000 a day) throughout the United States.

The governor announced 198 new deaths during a three-day period:

- Saturday -- 2,350 new cases, 67 more deaths

- Sunday -- 1,194 new cases, 68 more deaths

- Monday -- 1,347 new cases, 63 more deaths

Beshear said Monday’s positivity rate is 9.13%. He said the latest numbers are the highest in nine weeks, saying that ICU and ventilator demand are also on the rise.

“Waning immunity is real,” the governor said. “Do everything you can to get that booster as fast as you can.”

On a positive front, Beshear said vaccinations are on the rise. He said 15,117 Kentuckians got vaccinated for first time during the weekend and 45,137 received boosters then.

The governor said 2,703,247 Kentuckians have at least had one dose - 61% of the state.

