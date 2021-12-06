COVID-19 W.Va. | 28 additional deaths, 689 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 6, 2021, there are currently 8,031 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 28 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,990 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 92-year old female from Calhoun County, a 46-year old male from Mingo County, an 81-year old female from Grant County, a 68-year old female from Wirt County, a 67-year old female from Nicholas County, an 89-year old female from Monongalia County, an 82-year old male from Mineral County, a 67-year old female from Hardy County, a 77-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Marion County, a 64-year old male from Mineral County, a 70-year old male from Wetzel County, a 75-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Putnam County, an 84-year old male from Hancock County, a 78-year old male from Wood County, a 90-year old female from Marion County, a 66-year old male from Brooke County, an 83-year old male from Grant County, a 71-year old male from Summers County, a 69-year old male from Wetzel County, a 61-year old male from Hampshire County, a 48-year old male from Mingo County, an 87-year old male from Mercer County, a 76-year old male from Fayette County, a 72-year old male from Marshall County, a 57-year old male from Braxton County, and a 56-year old female from Kanawha County.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 23 counties are color-coded red, indicating a high transmission rate. As of Monday, there are no counties color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

9,255 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported so far in the pandemic.

As of Monday, 585 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 201 have been admitted to the ICU and 103 are on ventilators, according to data from WV DHHR.

288,328 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 63 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 53 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

Online registration is open for the third round of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (58), Berkeley (719), Boone (79), Braxton (51), Brooke (112), Cabell (333), Calhoun (32), Clay (35), Doddridge (19), Fayette (235), Gilmer (21), Grant (77), Greenbrier (100), Hampshire (98), Hancock (135), Hardy (66), Harrison (308), Jackson (90), Jefferson (352), Kanawha (575), Lewis (136), Lincoln (68), Logan (148), Marion (254), Marshall (123), Mason (98), McDowell (108), Mercer (380), Mineral (146), Mingo (143), Monongalia (300), Monroe (68), Morgan (119), Nicholas (201), Ohio (214), Pendleton (34), Pleasants (36), Pocahontas (14), Preston (125), Putnam (223), Raleigh (334), Randolph (93), Ritchie (42), Roane (67), Summers (31), Taylor (84), Tucker (20), Tyler (30), Upshur (93), Wayne (145), Webster (33), Wetzel (94), Wirt (32), Wood (415), Wyoming (85). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

