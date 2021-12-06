Deputies investigating after items stolen from 4 businesses in Eleanor

PUTNAM COUNTY, W Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several cases of breaking and entering. Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says at least four businesses along the Eleanor Industrial Park were broken into on Thanksgiving night.

“It’s definitely irritating to get a phone call after Thanksgiving,” said Titus Russell, who owns a repair shop in Eleanor.

Russell says the perpetrators kicked down the door into his shop and stole more than $1,000 worth of tools. He says they spent more than 40 minutes inside the shop. Fortunately, his security cameras caught them in the act.

“It’s definitely a big relief to have the footage. This is actually the third time that it has happened, but this time, we had the cameras,” Russell said.

He handed his surveillance video to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office where deputies have opened up an investigation.

“Tools and things like that were stolen,” said Sheriff Bobby Eggleton. “Things that are easily pawned. This is somebody that’s breaking into stuff, not to feed their children, but to feed their habit.”

Deputies are asking for all of the help they can get to identify the people in Russell’s video.

“If they’re breaking into that building today, they’ll break into yours tomorrow. So let’s get these people caught,” said Sheriff Eggleton.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.