Dump trailer stolen, deputies searching for suspect

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a black Kaufman dump trailer.

The trailer with temporary North Carolina tags was stolen from the Eleanor Piggly Wiggly on December 2 around 11:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies report.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

