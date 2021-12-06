Dump trailer stolen, deputies searching for suspect
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a black Kaufman dump trailer.
The trailer with temporary North Carolina tags was stolen from the Eleanor Piggly Wiggly on December 2 around 11:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies report.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.