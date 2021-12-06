Faculty Senate votes against no-confidence vote in WVU President

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia University Faculty Senate on Monday evening unanimously rejected a vote of no-confidence in University President Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed.

Senators that make up the WVU faculty senate met Monday evening to vote on a resolution that alleged the Gee-Reed administration failed to engage in transparent and inclusive hiring practices, among other things.

Only 20 senators, which make up the Faculty Senate, supported the measure, with more than 100 voting it down.

The original resolution cited that the administration failed to do things like: carry out academic transformation, did not issue a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, despite a majority of the student body and Faculty Senate were in favor of one, and practice professional norms.

Senator Scott Crichlow, who helped draft the resolution, pointed out that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate refusal was important but not the overriding message they wanted to get across. During the meeting, Crichlow made a motion to completely get rid of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate -- citing that shared governance was what they hoped to focus on.

“WHEREAS, the Gee-Reed administration has exhibited a pattern of failing to respect shared governance and working outside of professional norms that has broad implications for campus climate, the reputation of the university, and the university’s commitment both to providing a high-quality education and to carrying out first-rate scholarship.” - Amendment to Resolution.

Provost Maryanne Reed addressed some of the concerns listed in the original resolution during the meeting.

“We meet regularly with Senate leadership, we do that to understand the concerns of our faculty and to identify ways to support our faculty. I know many of you are tired, frustrated (and) anxious,” Provost Maryanne Reed said during remarks at the meeting. “But in my humble opinion, I feel there are far more (productive ways for faculty) to share their concerns rather than this resolution.”

Reed cited the COVID-19 vaccine mandate refusal saying since it was struck out of the original resolution, she was not going to talk about it in detail. However, she did say her office did a number of things to address the pandemic.

Reed also took pride in her hiring process saying the university did both national and internal searches for some leadership roles.

She ended remarks saying she welcomes constructive feedback and they have an open-door policy.

Full WVU Statement:

“The West Virginia University Board of Governors appreciates the faculty members who shared their perspectives at today’s Faculty Senate meeting regarding shared governance and the effectiveness of our University leadership.

The Board of Governors unequivocally supports the leadership of President Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed. Their commitment, as well as the commitment of the entire administrative team, has enabled our University to navigate a global pandemic while preserving academic quality, maintaining financial stability, and protecting the health and safety of our campus community.

We also have the utmost confidence in the leadership qualities and vision of President Gee. The Board of Governors must position our University for success beyond this pandemic. It is critical that we begin to take action now. The charges we have requested for academic transformation, as well as other transformations within the University, are not easy – but they are necessary. It is critical that this University remains relevant and positioned for achievement in the future. We need leaders who have the will to lead that change. President Gee is that leader.

Though we are disappointed that this amended resolution was brought forward, it does present an opportunity for the University to come together and refrain from creating further division. Let us use this moment for improved communication and productive dialogue on critical issues. We urge the University administration and the faculty to have those necessary conversations so that we may focus collectively on our highest priority of educating our students and serving the people of West Virginia.” - Tom Jones, WVU Board of Governors Chair.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.