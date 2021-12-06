Advertisement

Firefighters battle flames at house for second time in 10 days

This is the same location firefighters were dispatched to less than 10 days ago for a house fire on November 27.(KFYR)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters battled a house fire in the overnight hours of Monday morning.

Dispatchers say it happened a little after 3 a.m. on the 200 block of 34th Street in Ashland.

This is the same location firefighters were dispatched to less than 10 days ago for a house fire on November 27.

The roof on the home did collapse, dispatchers tell WSAZ, but no one was hurt.

Dispatchers say the home was vacant.

