Hunter facing charges after killing man mistaken for bear

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing charges after a deadly hunting incident.

According to a voluntary statement given to law enforcement, Jimmy Castle, of Bim, West Virginia, was hunting on Preston Branch Road when he shot at what he believed to be a bear.

The criminal complaint states Castle left the area to find help after realizing what he thought was a bear could be a person.

When Castle returned with help, they told law enforcement they scanned the area and believed the item found near where Castle fired shots was a trash bag.

According to the voluntary statement, Castle did not walk to the extra spot due to the steep terrain.

Officials say David Nicholas Green was shot and killed.

Jimmy Castle, of Bim, West Virginia is facing negligent shooting involving bodily injury or death and failure to render aid.

