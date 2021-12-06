Lawmakers mull criminal justice reform

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Danni Dineen is a long-term recovery graduate of Recovery Point in Charleston. She knows the challenges of having a criminal record, and she wants to help bring about change.

“I know what it feels like to try and navigate that system and feel like there’s no resources, or you don’t know who to turn to, or what to do to get started,” she said. “You want so badly to do the right thing.”

Three groups joined forces Monday. They urged state lawmakers to prioritize criminal justice reform.

The groups -- Texas Public Policy Foundation, Clean Slate Initiative and Americans for Prosperity -- have different backgrounds and philosophies. Yet, they agree West Virginia taxpayers are paying too much for a system that has failed to reduce recidivism and the number of those sitting behind bars.

“We pay too much to warehouse a lot of folks in our correctional facilities,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha. “I’ve always felt that our prisons should be reserved for people that we’re afraid of, not just the people that we’re mad at.”

Two groups focused upon risk assessment. Both cited West Virginia’s high number of pre-trial inmates, saying detention should be based upon one’s risk -- not their inability to make bail.

Another group -- Clean Slate Initiative -- focused on the need for automatic expungement. Currently those seeking to clear their must petition the court themselves.

“Clean Slate policies are good for the economy because a clear record allows people the chance to secure a well-paid, well-respected job that they are eager to take on,” said Jesse Kelley, national campaign manager for Clean Slate Initiative.

Lawmakers questioned safeguards of automatic expungement, as well as the potential costs.

Dineen knows the benefit and eagerly waits her chance.

“Just give people the best chance that they can have, to be able to be successful individuals in our communities, it would have a great impact,” Dineen said.

Those presenting to lawmakers believe empowering Dineen and others with that opportunity will make West Virginia safer.

The Joint Standing Committee on the Judiciary did not take any action Monday. Its members will take the groups’ suggestions, and consider potential legislation when lawmakers return to Charleston in January.

