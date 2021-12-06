Advertisement

Longtime professor passes away in accident

A longtime professor was killed in a car accident Saturday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A longtime professor at Southern WV Community and Technical College passed away Saturday in a car accident in Logan.

Chuck Puckett died after injuries sustained in a vehicle accident over the weekend.

In a post on social media, the school wrote:

“We grieve for his family, loved ones, students and colleagues. He was a brilliant man and was so devoted to Southern. He will be sadly missed by all of us.”

Support began pouring in from all corners of the state through posts on Facebook and in the comment sections of many forums and pages.

