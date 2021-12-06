Advertisement

Man convicted of double murder, sentenced to 80 years in prison

Brandon Allen Smith, 30, of Milton, had pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.
Brandon Allen Smith, 30, of Milton, had pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Cabell County was convicted of a double murder and sentenced to 80 years in prison, the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Brandon Allen Smith, 30, of Milton, had pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

Two men died as a result of the shooting incident in November 2020 along Whitten Ridge Road in Mason County, and another man was seriously injured.

According to the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office, Smith was sentenced last Thursday.

