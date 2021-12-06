Metastatic breast cancer awareness

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

America’s five-year survival rate for breast cancer has increased to 90% in recent years, but people with metastatic breast cancer - breast cancer that has spread to other organs in the body - face a vastly different prognosis.

Here to share more is Dr. Ramaswamy, Medical Oncologist at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.