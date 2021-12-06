Advertisement

Photo showing ‘Santa’ applying for concealed carry permit causes stir

The El Paso Sheriff's Department in Colorado was criticized on social media for sharing a photo...
The El Paso Sheriff's Department in Colorado was criticized on social media for sharing a photo of 'Santa' applying for a concealed carry permit.(Source: El Paso Sheriff's Dept/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A photo of a Santa lookalike getting his concealed handgun permit in Colorado caused a stir on social media.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s office posted the photo.

Hundreds of people commented questioning the timing and sensitivity of the post, and they questioned using a children’s figure to appear to support handguns.

The sheriff’s office issued a media response, saying they intended to highlight their staff in the concealed handgun permit office by sharing statistics.

And they said they did not intend to be insensitive. To them, Santa correlates with the month of December, and they said they thought the photo would help to recognize their hard-working staff.

They said it was also a chance to share a link to their website for people requesting information on how to get a concealed handgun permit.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

deadly crash
Man dies in single vehicle crash
Pedestrian struck by vehicle
Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle
WVU puts out a community notice in regards to a letter they received describing a public...
WVU officials share concerns after putting out a notice over a letter describing a possible public suicide
Crews are dealing with wild flames being fueled by high winds.
Crews battle brush fire
A longtime professor was killed in a car accident Saturday.
Longtime professor passes away in accident

Latest News

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio says he is imposing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on private...
NYC mayor says he is imposing vaccine mandate on private-sector employers
FILE - The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York.
DoorDash employs full-time workers for fast delivery in NYC
Suzanne Burke found organizations to help the family and find a home, even partnering with a...
Customer surprises Dunkin’ Donuts employee with fully furnished home
According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries happened on Thursday, November...
Sheriff’s deputies investigation string of burglaries
Suzanne Burke found organizations to help the family and find a home, even partnering with a...
Customer surprises Dunkin’ Donuts employee with fully furnished home