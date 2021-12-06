School district looks to hire more substitute teachers

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A shortage in substitute teachers forced Boyd County High School to go remote on Friday, but for once, COVID was not to blame.

Superintendent Bill Boblett tells WSAZ the decision to go to a temporary remote instruction day was made around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

A total of 14 teachers called off school -- most of them sick with a stomach bug.

That made up for more than a quarter of the staff at the high school.

It put a strain on the school district and substitute teachers.

Bobblett says the school is already starting to see flu cases pop up and a stomach bug spreading to both students and teachers.

The closure, he says, was strategic, though.

“Closing on Friday allowed us to use the substitutes that we were gonna use [at Boyd County High School] and spread them throughout the district,” Boblett said.

He says the district has been dealing with a shortage in substitute teachers before the pandemic even started, and COVID has just exacerbated the issue.

Right now, the district is looking to hire as many substitute teachers as possible.

“I encourage everyone who might be interested in becoming a teacher, a substitute teacher, a driver, to give us a call, and we will walk them through the process of employment,” Boblett said. “We need people, just like any other school district. We’ve offered different incentives, we’ve raised the pay on our substitute teacher pay.”

Boblett hopes they don’t have to go back to temporary remote instruction again, as both kids and teachers want to be inside the classroom.

Students were back in school as of Monday.

