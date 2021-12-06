Advertisement

Sheriff’s deputies investigation string of burglaries

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries happened on Thursday, November...
According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries happened on Thursday, November 25 and the early morning hours of Friday, November 26.(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Sheriff deputies are searching for those responsible for a string of burglaries that occurred at the end of November.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries happened on Thursday, November 25 and during the early morning hours of Friday, November 26 at the Eleanor Industrial Park.

Burglaries were reported at multiple businesses, officials confirm.

Anyone with information about the crimes are asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

deadly crash
Man dies in single vehicle crash
Pedestrian struck by vehicle
Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle
WVU puts out a community notice in regards to a letter they received describing a public...
WVU officials share concerns after putting out a notice over a letter describing a possible public suicide
Crews are dealing with wild flames being fueled by high winds.
Crews battle brush fire
A longtime professor was killed in a car accident Saturday.
Longtime professor passes away in accident

Latest News

Teaming Up Together
Teaming Up Together
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies return after parade tragedy
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies return after parade tragedy
WVU faculty to hold no confidence vote for president Gordon Gee
WVU faculty to hold no confidence vote for president Gordon Gee
Vacant Ashland home burns for second time in 10 days
Vacant Ashland home burns for second time in 10 days