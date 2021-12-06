Sheriff’s deputies investigation string of burglaries

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Sheriff deputies are searching for those responsible for a string of burglaries that occurred at the end of November.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries happened on Thursday, November 25 and during the early morning hours of Friday, November 26 at the Eleanor Industrial Park.

Burglaries were reported at multiple businesses, officials confirm.

Anyone with information about the crimes are asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

