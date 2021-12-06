Advertisement

Trial date selected for man accused in murder of high school senior

A trial date was set Monday morning for Dekotis Thomas during a virtual status hearing.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday morning a trial date was set for a man indicted in the murder of a high school senior.

Dekotis Thomas will go on trial April 11 for the 2021 murder of Capital High School student KJ Taylor.

Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, 18, was shot and killed on the corner of Central Avenue and Glenwood Avenue on April 7. Taylor was a senior at Capital High School, set to graduate this month.

Officials noted that the trial date is being pushed back to allow for DNA testing to be completed by the West Virginia State Police.

Monday, a pre-trial date was also scheduled for Monday, April 4 at 10 a.m.

The judge said during the virtual status hearing Monday that jury selection would potentially begin a few days prior to the April 11 trial date.

Thomas was also indicted in the murder of Antwan Curnell in October 2019.

Man wanted for murder of high school senior indicted in second murder

Troopers say the 2019 shooting and the shooting that resulted in the death of KJ Taylor are not connected.

