Bowl season is here

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the college football and Christmas fan, it’s the most wonderful time of the year times two as both intersect for the next four weeks. A quartet of local teams get to play one more game this season and it starts with Marshall taking on Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl on December 18th. Ten days later, WVU plays Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. There are two big games on New Years’ Day as Kentucky takes on Iowa and in the Rose Bowl, it’s Ohio State against Utah.

Here’s reaction on Monday from Herd head coach Charles Huff and WVU’s Neal Brown.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.