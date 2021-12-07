Advertisement

City Council approves syringe program

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Charleston City Council on Monday approved a resolution to support the licensure of West Virginia Health Right’s syringe services program.

This comes after the passage of Senate Bill 334 by the state Legislature last year.

The bill requires that an application for licensure includes approval by any government entities that the program operates within.

In Health Right’s case, they would need approval by Charleston City Council and by the Kanawha County Commission. They received approval from commission a few meetings ago, and now have the approval from council.

