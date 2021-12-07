Crash closes I-64 East in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Interstate 64 East is shut down Monday night in the Dunbar area due to a crash involving several vehicles, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

Two trucks and a Jeep are among the vehicles involved. Dispatchers say injuries are reported, but the extent of them is unknown.

The accident was reported around 8:30 p.m. near the 53-mile marker. All eastbound lanes are closed in that area.

