Crews battle vacant house fire

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Charleston Fire crews on Tuesday morning battled a vacant house fire on the city’s West Side.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire happened at an abandoned home in the 1200 block of Upper Vine Street. There was no one inside the structure when the fire broke out.

The cause is unknown. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

