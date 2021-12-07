Eyeing first “snow” of season

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -We call them clippers because they race along (clip) at break-neck speed. So the expected overnight clipper snow will move in swiftly and be gone just as fast. In a snow season that is off to a painfully slow start (many areas have barely had a snow flake so far), the few hours of overnight snow is likely to dust the ground and rooftops while leaving main roads damp. Careful if you are reading this prose before morning rush hour since even a dusting can slicken bridges given the below freezing predicted temperatures.

The snow clouds will whisk away shortly after sunrise then be replaced by some midday and afternoon sunshine. Highs will make 40 degrees. Then after a clear and frosted cold night (lows in the 20s come Thursday morning), south winds will help prop up temperatures first into the 50s on Thursday then 60s Friday and Saturday. The price to be paid for the late week warmth will be an increased risk of rain on Saturday for all those Christmas parades (Hurricane, Greenup to name a few).

Looking beyond the one day chill down expected after the Saturday rain, a massive warm wave will cover much of the USA as highs locally aim for the 60s most of next week!

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.