Fairland beats Portsmouth in Ohio girls hoops

PROCTORVILLE, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Fairland Dragons defeated the Portsmouth Trojans Monday night in Ohio girls high school basketball by a final of 56-32. Kylee Bruce scored 18 points for the Dragons who improve to 3-1 on the year and next play at Gallia Academy on Thursday. Portsmouth falls to 1-2 and host Rock Hill on December 9th.

Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Monday night.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.