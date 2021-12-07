Advertisement

Fairland beats Portsmouth in Ohio girls hoops

By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROCTORVILLE, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Fairland Dragons defeated the Portsmouth Trojans Monday night in Ohio girls high school basketball by a final of 56-32. Kylee Bruce scored 18 points for the Dragons who improve to 3-1 on the year and next play at Gallia Academy on Thursday. Portsmouth falls to 1-2 and host Rock Hill on December 9th.

Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Monday night.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit and killed by a train in Kanawha County.
Pedestrian struck and killed by train
Longtime professor passes away in accident
Staff and students remember longtime professor who died in car accident
Family speaks out about deadly hunting accident
Family speaks out about deadly hunting accident
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
deadly crash
Man dies in single vehicle crash

Latest News

Herd, WVU, UK and OSU playing one more game this season.
Bowl season is here
fairland girls
bowl talk
Dots lose to Williamstown by 3
1st WV high school hoops rankings are out