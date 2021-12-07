Advertisement

Fire damages Charleston home

Charleston Fire crews battled a house fire early Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of Central...
Charleston Fire crews battled a house fire early Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of Central Avenue.(KFYR)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Charleston Fire crews battled a house fire early Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of Central Avenue.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m.

According to Charleston firefighters, there was a man inside the home when it caught fire, but he escaped safely. There is exterior damage to the side of the home and smoke damage on the inside.

The cause hasn’t been determined. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family speaks out about deadly hunting accident
Family speaks out about deadly hunting accident
A wreck with reported injuries has closed Interstate 64 East in the Dunbar area of Kanawha...
Crash sends at least 1 to the hospital; I-64 East back open
Pedestrian hit and killed by a train in Kanawha County.
Pedestrian struck and killed by train
Longtime professor passes away in accident
Staff and students remember longtime professor who died in car accident
Police arrest Kilan Scott (L) and Tay Tabron (R) after high-speed chase
Police arrest two after high-speed pursuit; loaded gun thrown out window

Latest News

Firefighters say the home is a total loss.
Family loses home in fire weeks before Christmas
The fires burned across hundreds of acres.
Firefighters keep brush fires from homes in Nicholas County
Dr. Jessica Grady, right, examines a cat Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Dunbar Animal Hospital in...
Vet school remains possibility for W.Va.
Charleston Fire crews on Tuesday morning battled a vacant house fire on the city’s West Side.
Crews battle vacant house fire