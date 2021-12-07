Fire damages Charleston home

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Charleston Fire crews battled a house fire early Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of Central Avenue.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m.

According to Charleston firefighters, there was a man inside the home when it caught fire, but he escaped safely. There is exterior damage to the side of the home and smoke damage on the inside.

The cause hasn’t been determined. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

