Homecoming celebration held for Holly Forbes

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Years before she became a top 10 finalist on NBC’s “The Voice,” Holly Forbes walked the halls at Greenup County High School, graduating in 2008.

Monday night, she was welcomed back with a homecoming celebration.

Forbes and her family entered the school’s gym to find a couple rows of cheerleaders and an enthusiastic crowd in the bleachers welcoming her.

Members of the crowd said they wanted to show their pride and appreciation for Holly’s talent and how well she represented the area on a national stage.

Forbes said she didn’t know what to expect when she was brought to the school Monday night.

“It was amazing, and I’m so thankful,” she said. “I’m just so grateful for everyone for coming out.”

Forbes’ friend Bonnie Stewart organized the event, which was originally planned to be a watch party as friends and the community had hoped to be rooting Holly on to the show finale.

“This is just a stepping stone for her,” Stewart said. “She’s going to do great things, and we’re just super proud of her.”

Forbes and the crowd watched clips of friends and acquaintances on a video screen who couldn’t be there in person talking about how excited they were for Forbes’ success.

Forbes says when she attended school in Greenup County, she never dreamed of a moment like this.

“I did not at all,” she said. “I sang my whole time here. I sang my way through every grade. I never imagined in a million years.”

Forbes says she’ll be recording a new album and join Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., who won America’s Got Talent, on his Home for the Holidays tour.

She’s also scheduled to perform at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland on New Year’s Eve.

Forbes will be a guest on Studio 3 this Wednesday morning.

