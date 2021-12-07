Advertisement

I-64 traffic backup at construction zone

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A major traffic jam is forming near the Teays Valley interchange of Interstate 64 in Putnam County.

Cars and trucks are lined up in the eastbound direction for quite a distance.

This is a part of the interstate that is seeing construction right now and dispatchers say there are no crashes in the area.

Therefore, dispatchers have no idea how long the traffic jam will last.

A Putnam County 911 dispatcher told WSAZ that work crews are scheduled to install rumble strips Tuesday.

