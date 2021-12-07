Man wanted in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Investigators in Mason County need your help finding a man on the run who faces charges, including felony gun possession.

Anthony Black cut off his monitoring bracelet, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Among the “multiple crimes” Black faces is felony gun possession, deputies say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mason County Sheriff’s Office of their local 911 agency.

