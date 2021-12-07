Advertisement

Man’s name released in deadly crash

Police are on-scene of a vehicle accident along 8th Avenue in Huntington.
(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
UPDATE 12/6/21 @ 7:30 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a man killed in a crash in Huntington has been released.

Huntington Police say Jason Wilson, 46, of Buckhannon, died in the crash that happened around 9 p.m. Nov. 27 at 31st Street and 8th Avenue.

According to police, Wilson was the driver and was the only person involved.

It was determined after an investigation that Wilson lost control of his vehicle and crashed on the 31st Street overpass at 8th Avenue.

However, police are still trying to figure out what caused him to crash.

UPDATE 11/27/21

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are investigating a fatal accident along 31st Street near 8th Avenue.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene from his injuries.

A viewer sent us a video of the vehicle on fire following the accident.

HPD is still investigating what led up to the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are on-scene of a single-vehicle accident along 31st Street in Huntington near 8th Avenue.

Huntington Police, Huntington Fire, Cabell EMS and Cabell County Sheriff’s Deputies are responding.

The West Virginia Division of Highways says the road closed around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Drivers are having to turn onto Midland Trail. At least one truck is involved.

Keep checking back for more information as it becomes available.

