Pair accused of vandalizing fallen police officer’s memorial

Two people have been arrested in connection with vandalizing a memorial in honor of Charleston...
Two people have been arrested in connection with vandalizing a memorial in honor of Charleston fallen police Officer Cassie Johnson.(Charleston Police Department)
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection with vandalizing a memorial in honor of Charleston fallen police Officer Cassie Johnson.

The one-year anniversary of Johnson’s death was just observed last Friday. A memorial to Officer Johnson was created by members in the community on the city’s West Side.

It was a place along Garrison Avenue where Johnson grew up, patrolled, and ultimately paid the ultimate sacrifice when she was shot last year. It’s the memorial that honored all those things that police say two people vandalized.

Charleston detectives say, on surveillance video, they saw Michael White, 26, and Lyndize Legg, 22, both of Charleston, stealing lights from the memorial and throwing bulbs in the street.

Both suspects face petit larceny charges.

We have asked for a copy of the surveillance footage showing the vandalism, but Charleston police are not releasing it as evidence in the case.

