Police investigating after pursuit

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Huntington police, 8th Avenue is blocked off at 26th Street in Huntington. Police are on scene and are collecting evidence.

Cabell dispatchers tell WSAZ that there was a pursuit that ended on 8th Avenue and that several police cruisers were involved.

There is no other information at this time.

This is a developing story.

