Police investigating after pursuit
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Huntington police, 8th Avenue is blocked off at 26th Street in Huntington. Police are on scene and are collecting evidence.
Cabell dispatchers tell WSAZ that there was a pursuit that ended on 8th Avenue and that several police cruisers were involved.
There is no other information at this time.
This is a developing story.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.