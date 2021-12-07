Police investigating after pursuit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Huntington police, 8th Avenue is blocked off at 26th Street in Huntington. Police are on scene and are collecting evidence.

Cabell dispatchers tell WSAZ that there was a pursuit that ended on 8th Avenue and that several police cruisers were involved.

There is no other information at this time.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.