Winter weather finally at hand!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The healthiest rain storm in two months has come and gone now. Accumulations in the 1-2″ range caught my attention when nearly as much rain fell in 8 hours on Monday as fell for the entire month of November (1.4″ versus 1.5″, using Charleston’s officially measurements). These rains all but ended the fall fire season with one important caveat; namely, near record high temperatures are likely in the run up to Christmas this year so an unpredictable last surge of brush fires is not out of the question.

In the short term Tuesday will dawn frosty cold with lows in the 20s. The day will turn partly cloudy and stay cold with highs only in the upper 30s. Then late at night a period of light snow or perhaps just flurries will cross the region. Parts of the area will see a dusting of snow by dawn Wednesday.

Wednesday’s highs will stay in the 40s before late week highs run first to the 50s on Thursday then into the 60s by Friday-Saturday. The warmth will leak into the weekend when rain showers are likely.

